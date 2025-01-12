EUROPE-TÜRKIYE TRADE COUNCIL HOSTS NEW YEARS RECEPTION IN ISTANBUL

The Europe-Türkiye Trade and Investment Council (ETTIC) hosted a New Year's reception on Jan. 10 at the Shangri-La Hotel in Istanbul.

Diplomats and company executives with significant investments in Türkiye participated in the reception.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for EU Affairs, Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay, attended the event as the guest of honor.

In his speech, Bozay stressed the need to modernize the Customs Union between Türkiye and the EU to further strengthen their economic ties.

As part of the event, Bozay met with chamber presidents and business leaders from Türkiye and Europe to discuss Türkiye-EU trade and investment.

He assessed 2024 and held discussions with businesspeople on future strategies in light of the shifting political and economic landscape.

Speaking at the event, ETTIC President Dr. Markus C. Slevogt highlighted the significance of fostering sustainable economic relations between Türkiye and the European Union.

ETTIC, a non-profit organization, aims to deepen economic, commercial, and investment relations between the EU and Türkiye.

Established through joint efforts of leading European bilateral chambers of commerce operating in Türkiye, it aims to become a strategic platform to advance common commercial goals.











