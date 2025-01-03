Türkiye’s defense exports hit record $7.2 bln in 2024

Türkiye's defense and aerospace industry achieved a significant milestone in 2024, recording $7.2 billion in exports, a 29% surge from the previous year, head of the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat said on Friday.

This achievement surpasses the year's defense export target of $6.5 billion by 11%, Haluk Gorgun announced on X platform.

Highlighting the industry's robust international performance, Gorgun said: "Thanks to our international cooperation activities and contacts, our companies have become able to export not to a certain region but to almost the entire world."

Gorgun emphasized the sector's commitment to innovation and global outreach.

"We are determined to open new horizons, break records, and carry Türkiye's technological power into the future, led by its defense industry products and advanced technologies," he said.

The impressive growth reflects the global demand for Türkiye's defense and aerospace products, driven by advanced technologies and strategic partnerships.

Looking ahead, the industry's focus remains on maintaining momentum and enhancing the export of high value-added products. "In 2025, we will continue to work with the same determination to achieve a permanent increase in exports," Gorgun stressed.