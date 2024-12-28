Gazprom says it will stop gas exports to Moldova from January 1

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Saturday it would suspend gas exports to Moldova from 0500 GMT on January 1 due to unpaid debt by Moldova.

It said the company reserved the right to take any action, including terminating the supply contract with Moldova.

The supply suspension is a precursor for a total shutdown of Russian gas exports via Ukraine and to Europe, where it flows further to Slovakia, Austria, Hungary and Italy, once the current transit deal with Ukraine expires on Dec. 31.

Russia supplies Moldova with about 2 billion cubic metres of gas per year through Ukraine. This is piped to the breakaway region of Transdniestria which uses the gas to generate cheap power, which it sells on to the rest of Moldova.

Moldova's population of 2.5 million has been preparing for long power cuts since Kyiv said it

