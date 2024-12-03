 Contact Us
Published December 03,2024
NIPPON STEEL SAYS US STEEL PLANNED TAKEOVER REINFORCES AMERICAN INDUSTRY

Japan's Nippon Steel said Tuesday that its planned takeover of US Steel will reinforce American industry, after US President-elect Donald Trump vowed to block the $14.9-billion deal.

"Nippon Steel is determined to protect and grow US Steel in a manner that reinforces American industry, domestic supply chain resiliency, and US national security," the Japanese firm said.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday said he would "block" the planned takeover.

"I am totally against the once great and powerful U.S. Steel being bought by a foreign company, in this case Nippon Steel of Japan," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Through a series of Tax Incentives and Tariffs, we will make U.S. Steel Strong and Great Again, and it will happen FAST! As President, I will block this deal from happening."