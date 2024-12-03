Nippon Steel says US Steel planned takeover 'reinforces American industry'

Japan's Nippon Steel said Tuesday that its planned takeover of US Steel will reinforce American industry, after US President-elect Donald Trump vowed to block the $14.9-billion deal.

"Nippon Steel is determined to protect and grow US Steel in a manner that reinforces American industry, domestic supply chain resiliency, and US national security," the Japanese firm said.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday said he would "block" the planned takeover.

"I am totally against the once great and powerful U.S. Steel being bought by a foreign company, in this case Nippon Steel of Japan," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Through a series of Tax Incentives and Tariffs, we will make U.S. Steel Strong and Great Again, and it will happen FAST! As President, I will block this deal from happening."







