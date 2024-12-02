TÜRKIYES EXPORTS HIT $22.3B IN NOVEMBER

Türkiye's exports in November amounted to $22.3 billion, down 3.1% from last year, according to preliminary Trade Ministry estimates on Monday.

Turkish imports, on the other hand, rose 2.4% at an annualized pace to $29.7 billion.

This widened the country's foreign trade gap in the same period by 23.3% to $7.4 billion.

Germany, Türkiye's top export market, received $1.7 billion worth of Turkish goods in November, followed by the U.S. with $1.47 billion, and the UK with $1.3 million.

On the other hand, Russia was the main source of Turkish imports with $3.7 billion, followed by China with $3.6 billion and Germany with $2.3 billion.

CUMULATIVE FIGURES



In January-November, Türkiye's overseas shipments grew 2.5% year-on-year to $238.5 billion while its imports fell 6.4% to $311.7 billion.

The country's trade deficit shrank 27% to $73.2 billion.