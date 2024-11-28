TÜRKIYES FOREIGN TRADE GAP CONTINUES TO NARROW IN OCTOBER

 Contact Us
Türkiye's foreign trade gap continues to narrow in October

Published November 28,2024
Türkiye's foreign trade deficit continued to narrow in October, hitting $65.8 billion for the first 10 months of the year, down 30.1% year-on-year, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed on Thursday.

The country's exports totaled $216.2 billion in the first 10 months, while imports amounted to $282 billion.

In October alone, exports were at $23.5 billion while imports totaled $29.4 billion.

The foreign trade gap was at $5.9 billion in October, improving 10.5% on a yearly basis.

GERMANY MAIN DESTINATION FOR EXPORTS


In January-October, the share of manufacturing industry products in total exports was 94.2%.

The share of high-tech products in these first 10 months of manufacturing industry exports was 3.4%.

The main partner country for exports was Germany with $17.97 billion, following by the U.S. with $13.38 billion and the UK with $12.49 billion.

Conversely, China was the main source for Türkiye's imports with $37.4 billion, followed by Russia with $35.5 billion and Germany with $22.18 billion.