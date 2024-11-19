China, Russia should strengthen BRICS: Top Chinese diplomat

China and Russia should strengthen the BRICS mechanism, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Wang and Lavrov met at the summit in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro on Monday, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

As the two countries commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations, Lavrov said the bilateral relations between Moscow and Beijing were at an "unprecedented high level."

Wang told Lavrov that the two sides should work with BRICS partners to implement the outcomes of the Kazan Summit, expand and "strengthen the BRICS mechanism, enhance the influence of the global South, and play a greater role in the multipolarization of the world."

Russia hosted an annual summit of the BRICS last month in the southwestern city of Kazan.

Initially founded in 2009 with Brazil, Russia, India, and China, the group formally welcomed South Africa in 2011, expanding its name to BRICS, reflecting the initials of its five members.

Last December, the bloc invited six more nations -- Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Belarus has officially become the first BRICS partner country.

Wang also told Lavrov that China has taken over the presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and is "willing to work closely with Russia to promote greater development" of the bloc.

He noted that next year will be the 80th anniversary of World War II.

"China and Russia should jointly organize commemorative activities, firmly defend the results of the victory of the Second World War and international fairness and justice, and learn from history to open up the future," Wang said.

The two ministers also discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has surpassed 1,000 days since February 2022, as well as the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the statement said.











