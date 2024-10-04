Pegasus extends flight cancelation to Iraq, Iran, Jordan until Oct. 9

 Contact Us
Pegasus Airlines announced on Friday that it has extended its decision to cancel flights to Iraq, Iran, and Jordan until October 9, citing growing tensions in the Middle East. Ongoing security concerns, particularly due to Israel’s attacks in the region, have negatively impacted air travel in several countries.

Anadolu Agency
Published October 04,2024
Türkiye's Pegasus Airlines on Friday extended its decision to cancel flights to Iraq, Iran, and Jordan until Oct. 9 due to growing tensions in the Middle East.

The ongoing security concerns due to Israel's attacks in the region are negatively affecting air travel in certain countries.

The airline had earlier canceled its planned flights to Beirut, Lebanon's capital.

Israel continues its air and ground attacks into Lebanon, while also conducting strikes in Gaza.

Earlier this week, Iran launched missiles into Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.