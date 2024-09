Türkiye's annual inflation is expected to drop to 48.11% in September, from 51.97% in August, according to an Anadolu survey on Friday.

Some 17 economists' monthly inflation forecast was also at 2.09%, down from 2.47% from a month ago.

Their year-end inflation expectation was at 43.23% for this year.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) will reveal inflation figures on Thursday, Oct 3.