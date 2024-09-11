Turkish stock exchange down at midweek opening

 Contact Us
On Wednesday, Turkey's benchmark BIST 100 index opened at 9,610.01 points, down 0.15% from the previous close. The USD/TRY exchange rate was 33.9855, while gold was priced at $2,555.35 per ounce and Brent oil at $70.19 per barrel.

Published September 11,2024
The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 9,610.01 points, decreasing 0.15% or 14.03 points from the previous close.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 0.78% to close the day at 9,624.04 points with a transaction volume of 77.4 billion liras ($2.27 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 33.9855 as of 09.53 a.m. (0653GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.5887, and the GBP/TRY rate was 44.5463

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,555.35, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $70.19.