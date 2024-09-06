Turkish stock exchange flat at open

The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Friday at 9,936.20 points, a slight decline of 0.1% or 0.56 points from the previous close.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 0.48% to close the day at 9,936.76 points with a transaction volume of 76 billion Turkish liras ($2.24 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 34.0388 as of 09.55 a.m. (0655GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.8889, and the GBP/TRY rate was 44.8823

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,548.90, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $73.06.