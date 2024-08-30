Unemployment down in EU, euro area

The unemployment rate was at 6.4% in the euro area and 6% in the EU in July, 27-member bloc's statistical office revealed Friday.

Unemployment rates were at 6.5% in the euro area and 6% in the EU in June, Eurostat announced.

Eurostat estimated that 13.1 million people were unemployed in the EU and 10.99 million in the euro area.

Compared with June 2024, unemployment decreased by 82,000 in the EU, and 72,000 in the euro area on a monthly basis.

In July 2024, 2.8 million young persons were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.26 million were in the euro area.

In July 2024, the youth unemployment rate was 14.5% in the EU, down from 14.6% in June 2024, and 14.2% in the euro area, down from 14.4% in the previous month.



