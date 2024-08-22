European stocks surge on U.S. rate cut bets

European stock markets advanced in opening deals Thursday as investors hope to hear more signals of a U.S. interest-rate cut from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell at the end of the week.

London's FTSE 100 gained 0.2 percent to 8,303.09 points while the Paris CAC 40 and Frankfurt DAX were up almost 0.2 percent at 7,535.68 and 18,478.06, respectfully.

Markets are eagerly awaiting a speech by Powell on Friday at an annual gathering of central bank chiefs in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, amid rising expectations of a rate cut in September.