TÜRKIYES CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE SEES 1ST SURPLUS IN 9 MONTHS

Türkiye's current account balance registered a surplus of $407 million in June, marking the first surplus in nine months, according to Central Bank data released on Monday.

The figure represents a shift from an upwardly revised $1.02 billion deficit in May and an increase from the $768 million surplus recorded in June 2023, the data showed.

Excluding gold and energy, the current account posted a surplus of $4.5 million for the month, the Central Bank reported.

The goods deficit for June amounted to $4.14 billion, while the services sector saw a net surplus of $5.6 billion. Within the services sector, the travel category contributed a net inflow of $4.8 billion.

For the January-June period, the current account balance recorded a $16.5 billion deficit.