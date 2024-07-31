 Contact Us
News Economy Microsoft posts increases in revenues during 2nd quarter

Microsoft posts increases in revenues during 2nd quarter

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published July 31,2024
Subscribe
MICROSOFT POSTS INCREASES IN REVENUES DURING 2ND QUARTER
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

U.S.-based tech major Microsoft posted increases in revenues during the second quarter of this year, according to its financial results statement released Tuesday.

The company's total revenue came in at $64.7 billion in the fourth quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, which corresponds to the April-June period of this year, marking a 15% increase from the same period last year.

Cloud revenue was $36.8 billion, annually up 21%, while LinkedIn revenue increased 10%, according to the statement.

Microsoft Office commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 12%, while Office consumer products and cloud services revenue rose 3%, it added.

"Our strong performance this fiscal year speaks both to our innovation and to the trust customers continue to place in Microsoft," said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft. "As a platform company, we are focused on meeting the mission-critical needs of our customers across our at-scale platforms today, while also ensuring we lead the AI era."

Revenue in the Intelligent Cloud came in at $28.5 billion -- an increase of 19%.

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 21%, driven by Microsoft's cloud computing platform Azure.

Despite the positive results, Microsoft shares were down 6.4% in after-hours trading as Azure revenue came in below market estimates.