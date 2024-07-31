Microsoft posts increases in revenues during 2nd quarter

U.S.-based tech major Microsoft posted increases in revenues during the second quarter of this year, according to its financial results statement released Tuesday.

The company's total revenue came in at $64.7 billion in the fourth quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, which corresponds to the April-June period of this year, marking a 15% increase from the same period last year.

Cloud revenue was $36.8 billion, annually up 21%, while LinkedIn revenue increased 10%, according to the statement.

Microsoft Office commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 12%, while Office consumer products and cloud services revenue rose 3%, it added.

"Our strong performance this fiscal year speaks both to our innovation and to the trust customers continue to place in Microsoft," said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft. "As a platform company, we are focused on meeting the mission-critical needs of our customers across our at-scale platforms today, while also ensuring we lead the AI era."

Revenue in the Intelligent Cloud came in at $28.5 billion -- an increase of 19%.

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 21%, driven by Microsoft's cloud computing platform Azure.

Despite the positive results, Microsoft shares were down 6.4% in after-hours trading as Azure revenue came in below market estimates.