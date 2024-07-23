SpaceX awards $9-million contract to UK communications firm Filtronic

Elon Musk's space firm SpaceX has placed a follow-on production order worth $9 million with British communications company Filtronic Plc, Filtronic said on Tuesday.



The designer and maker of products for the aerospace, defence and telecommmunications industries said that the order, to be fulfilled this financial year, represents a continuation of demand for the E-band solid state power amplifier (SSPA) modules to support the ongoing deployment of SpaceX's Starlink constellation.



The order has been placed under a strategic partnership signed in April, with the vesting of a further 2.171 million share warrants.



Under the terms, the company issued two separate tranches of warrants with this vesting of warrants being part of tranche 1.



Tranche 1 relates to the supply of E-band SSPAs with a total of 8.684 million share warrants now vested to date, representing 4%, of the maximum 5%, of company's share capital at the time of the signed agreement.











