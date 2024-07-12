TPAO: Diyarbakır holds reserves of approximately 100 million barrels of crude oil

Türkiye, continuing its exploration and drilling activities both offshore and onshore, is making significant oil discoveries. New wells are being opened in various locations, primarily in Diyarbakır, Adana, Şırnak, and Batman.

In 2024, it is planned to bring 140 exploratory oil wells into operation. Daily oil production in Şırnak Gabar has exceeded 45,000 barrels. The total number of wells, which is currently 41, will increase to 95 by the end of the year. The goal is to reach 100,000 barrels per day.

HUNDREDS OF WELLS OPENED

Currently, oil operations are ongoing in Hakkâri and Van. Research indicates that there could be fields with similar structures to those in Gabar. Due to the high production potential of the wells identified in Diyarbakır, the work has been accelerated. The Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has opened 457 wells in Diyarbakır. Another well is planned to be opened in the village of Kasımlı in Silvan. As of the end of March, it is estimated that there are 100 million barrels of crude oil reserves in the province. From the 252 wells that have been commissioned, 469,177 barrels of crude oil were produced in one month.

DRILLING IN 18 FIELDS

TPAO has been granted licenses in 14 provinces. Oil will be explored in 18 fields in Antalya, Bartın, Çanakkale, Diyarbakır, Edirne, Elazığ, Gaziantep, Hakkâri, Kahramanmaraş, Karabük, Kastamonu, Kilis, Şanlıurfa, and Zonguldak.









