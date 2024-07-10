Yıldız Holding awarded 'EQUAL-SALARY Certificate'

Yıldız Holding has been awarded the 'EQUAL-SALARY Certificate' by the International EQUAL-SALARY Foundation, which recognizes organizations that document equal pay for equal work among male and female employees.

Yıldız Holding successfully completed a two-phase evaluation process conducted by the Switzerland-based International EQUAL-SALARY Foundation and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to officially document the pay equality between its male and female employees, becoming one of the pioneering companies to earn the 'EQUAL-SALARY Certificate.'

As part of the certification process, which Yıldız Holding voluntarily applied for, the company's diversity and inclusion-based data, pay policy, recruitment processes, promotions, and benefits were comprehensively examined using a scientific methodology. At the end of this meticulously conducted process, Yıldız Holding was deemed worthy of the 'EQUAL-SALARY Certificate,' considered a valuable document for employer branding worldwide.

In addition to data analyses, detailed interviews were conducted with employees and HR teams during the certification process to measure internal perceptions of human resources practices.

The EQUAL-SALARY Certificate also documents Yıldız Holding's pioneering efforts to establish equal opportunities in the workplace.

MEHMET TÜTÜNCÜ: CONTINUING OUR LEADERSHIP IN EQUALITY AND INCLUSION

Highlighting that investment in people and a culture of equal opportunity are central to all of Yıldız Holding's activities, Yıldız Holding Vice Chairman and CEO Mehmet Tütüncü stated, "At Yıldız Holding, we support equal access to opportunities for all our employees within the framework of our principles of inclusivity and diversity, which are among our core values. We continue to work diligently towards our goal of increasing diversity at all management levels by 2030. The Equal Pay approach has been a sensitive issue for us since our inception. We are delighted that our efforts have been recognized by international organizations and that we have earned the EQUAL-SALARY Certificate. In the coming period, we will continue to reinforce our transformative leadership in the business world with our inspiring practices in equal opportunity."

EQUAL-SALARY FOUNDATION CO-CEO LISA RUBLI:

"I congratulate Yıldız Holding on earning the EQUAL-SALARY Certificate. This certificate not only confirms the success of Yıldız Holding's practices aimed at equal opportunity in the workplace but also reinforces its leadership in Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion in its sector. By prioritizing diversity and inclusivity, Yıldız Holding builds trust among its stakeholders with its transparent stance and gains a significant competitive advantage in attracting the best talent as a successful employer brand."

ABOUT THE EQUAL-SALARY CERTIFICATE

The EQUAL-SALARY Certificate, issued by the Switzerland-based EQUAL-SALARY Foundation, evaluates pay inequality in organizations using a scientific and independent approach. It certifies that the organization pays equal wages to male and female employees for equal work. Following comprehensive audits by the EQUAL-SALARY Foundation, the certificate remains valid for three years. During this period, the company's efforts in line with the principles of diversity and equality are regularly monitored. Companies holding the certificate must reapply at the end of the three years to maintain their certification.











