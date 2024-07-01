Yıldız Holding continues its sustainability-focused transformation

With its "Waste-Free Company" business model, Yıldız Holding has long been committed to sustainability and has now published its 7th sustainability report, highlighting a comprehensive system transformation approach. The report details Yıldız Holding's green transformation projects in 2023, focusing on decarbonization, waste management, water, and energy efficiency, as well as social sustainability efforts aimed at equal opportunity, inclusivity, and community benefit.

Mehmet Tütüncü, Vice Chairman and CEO of Yıldız Holding, stated, "We continue to strive with all our might to transform and strengthen together with all our stakeholders in the vast ecosystem we impact. Our sustainability report, featuring our approach 'This World is Ours,' showcases our progress, goals, and concrete actions in this direction."

The 7th Sustainability Report shares detailed information about the 2023 sustainability activities of Yıldız Holding and its companies, including Adapazarı Şeker, Aytaç Gıda, Bizim Toptan, Kerevitaş, ŞOK Marketler, and Ülker, covering the period from January 1 to December 31, 2023. The report, prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards Core Option, consolidates Yıldız Holding's social and environmental performance indicators and highlights commitments and innovative projects under the headings "Working for the Future of Nature," "Strengthening with Our Stakeholders," and "Inspiring the Future." It also discusses Yıldız Holding's activities and performance within the framework of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the UN Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), as well as the company's direct and indirect contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Green Transformation Continues Unabated

Yıldız Holding continues its efforts towards achieving "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2050, supported by concrete actions. The decarbonization project, initially started at Ülker and Kerevitaş, expanded to include Aytaç and Bizim Toptan in 2023. Significant progress was also made in reducing plastic usage across Yıldız Holding and its companies, exceeding the 2023 commitment to the Business Plastics Initiative by reducing 2,250 tons of plastic. Additionally, Yıldız Holding accelerated renewable energy investments across its companies, with Aytaç's factory site set to meet all its electricity needs from renewable sources through a new solar power plant.

Global Recognition for Equality and Inclusivity Efforts

Yıldız Holding, led by its Women's Platform established in 2021, continues its commitment to equal opportunity across its value chain. With a goal to increase diversity in all management levels and strengthen the representation of women in senior management by 2030, the percentage of women on the boards of group companies rose from 14% to 26% following the equality-based transformation. Yıldız Holding's initiatives to support women entrepreneurship and equal opportunity have garnered significant global attention, with their pioneering efforts showcased in a special session at the United Nations Headquarters last September. Furthermore, social benefit projects developed to empower women and support local producers are highlighted this year for their positive impact focus.

Doubling Innovation Investments by 2030

With a focus on inspiring the future, Yıldız Holding continues its R&D activities across all companies, from developing new products to sustainable packaging practices and from reducing water consumption to technological applications in agriculture. Aiming to reinforce its leadership in all sectors, particularly in food and retail, Yıldız Holding plans to double its sustainability-focused innovation investments by 2030. These innovative efforts are carried out by Yıldız Tech, which has been granted the status of "On-Site R&D Center."

Mehmet Tütüncü: "We are leading our industry with transformative leadership"

Yıldız Holding Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO Mehmet Tütüncü said in a statement that the sustainability efforts at Yıldız Holding, long conducted under the "Zero-Waste Company" business model, continue with a comprehensive system transformation approach. He said, "We aim to transform and strengthen together with all our stakeholders in the vast ecosystem we impact in the regions we operate. In our 7th sustainability report published this year, we are pleased to share the progress we have made, our goals, and concrete actions implemented under our 'This World is Ours' approach. We have accelerated sustainability-focused efforts at Yıldız Holding and all its companies. Our sustainability report also highlights our successful performance in this area. On this long journey, we will continue to take bold and determined steps to surpass the progress we have achieved so far in the field of sustainability."





