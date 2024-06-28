Russia eyes cooperation with Türkiye in amber industry

Russia is interested in cooperation with Türkiye in the amber industry, Maxim Lomakin, head of the amber raw materials sales service at the Kaliningrad Amber Combine owned by state corporation Rostec, said in an interview with Anadolu.

The two countries have experience of cooperation in this area, and previously, the Kaliningrad Combine had Turkish contractors, but due to external circumstances, relations did not develop, Lomakin said.

"Around 2020-2021, before the coronavirus pandemic, we started cooperation with Türkiye. Then our colleagues bought certain volumes from us, about six tons of raw amber. But as in many other areas, the pandemic has made its own adjustments, other things have come to the fore," he said.

Lomakin highlighted that in addition to the raw material, the Turkish partners were also interested in products made from it, such as beads for rosaries.

He also pointed out that the Turkish partners have clear color preferences, choosing transparent and "black lacquer" amber.

Lomakin said that at the moment, Russian amber can be bought in two ways -- on the stock exchange and at auction, and both methods are available to foreigners.

"Such methods of product realization were chosen in order to avoid corruption schemes. They allow for maximum transparency in the process," he said.

Such a policy ensures equal access for all market participants, and with such a system, everyone is on equal terms and anyone can buy amber on the same conditions, he said.

According to Lomakin, currently, due to international sanctions, foreign buyers of Russian amber experience difficulties with payments, but if need be, it is always possible to find solutions acceptable for all sides, as it happens with cooperation with other countries.

"Amber is very popular in China. Perhaps it is our largest foreign buyer. Matte amber is loved in this country. We also have active cooperation with other countries in Asia and the Middle East," he said.

Lomakin noted that Russia and Türkiye are actively and successfully cooperating in various industries, finding solutions to the most difficult issues.

"I see no obstacles to developing mutually beneficial cooperation based on the principles of respect in the amber industry," he added.

Kaliningrad Amber Combine, the world's biggest enterprise for the mining and processing of amber, is located in Russia's Kaliningrad region, which holds 90% of the world's extractable amber.

















