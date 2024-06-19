Bitcoin dives to $64,000, lowest level in 5 weeks

Bitcoin's price plummeted to $64,000 on Tuesday, hitting its lowest level in five weeks.

The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped to $64,116 around 3.45 p.m. EDT. It was trading at $64,948 for a daily loss of 2.2% at 4.30 p.m. EDT.

Bitcoin last saw its price drop to as low as $64,624 on May 16 for a daily loss of 1.5%.

Ethereum, the world's largest altcoin, also experienced a decline by falling 1.3% to $3,472. Some altcoins, meanwhile, saw their prices drop more than 13% for the day.

The total value of the cryptocurrency market stood at $2.35 trillion with a 2.22% daily loss, while Bitcoin's share, known as dominance, was at 54.6%. Ethereum's was at 18.1%, according to CoinMarketCap.















