Beijing on Monday hit back at a G7 end-of-summit statement that took aim at China, accusing it of being "full of arrogance, prejudice and lies".

"The G7 summit statement once again manipulated China-related issues, slandered and attacked China, rehashed cliches that have no factual basis, no legal basis, and no moral justification, and are full of arrogance, prejudice and lies," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing