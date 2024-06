Kremlin says the Central Bank is ensuring market stability after U.S. sanctions on Moscow exchange

The Kremlin, commenting on new U.S. sanctions that forced Russia's leading exchange to halt dollar and euro trading, said on Thursday that the Central Bank was ensuring stability on all markets.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told state TV that Moscow was weighing what retaliatory actions to take against the U.S. that would best suit Russia's own interests.