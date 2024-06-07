UN decides to put Israel on blacklist for harming children in conflict zones

The UN has decided to include Israel in the black list of countries and organizations that harm children in conflict zones.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres informed the Israeli army's attache in Washington Maj. General Hedi Silberman of the decision, Israel National News reported Friday.

Guterres reportedly stated that Israel will be included in the blacklist alongside Russia and terrorist organizations such as ISIS/Daesh, Al-Qaeda, and Boko Haram.

Despite Israel's efforts to persuade Guterres to reconsider, the decision stands, with Israel slated to appear on the blacklist set to be published next week.

"Israel's inclusion in the blacklist is very problematic and may cause countries in the world to impose an arms embargo on Israel," the media outlet said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Also, while the list will not explicitly mention Israel, the entity responsible is expected to be identified as the "Israeli security forces."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge.