Palestinian state recognition ‘unprecedented political failure’: Lapid

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid decried a Palestinian state recognition by Spain, Norway and Ireland as an "unprecedented political failure."

He termed in a post on his X account the move by the three European countries as "disgraceful," saying it was the product of a "crisis", in reference to the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

The formal recognition of Palestine as a state by Norway, Ireland and Spain will enter into force on May 28, 2024.

The recognition comes as Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than 35,700 Palestinians have been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and nearly 80,000 others injured since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.









