China will 'always' be open to foreign firms, premier tells Musk: state media

Chinese Premier Li Qiang told Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday that China would "always" be open to foreign firms, state media reported, as the two met during the billionaire's second trip to China in the space of a year.

"China's very large-scale market will always be open to foreign-funded firms," Li told Musk, according to state broadcaster CCTV, promising China would "continue working hard to expand market access".