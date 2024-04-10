 Contact Us
News Economy China 'highly concerned' over EU probe into wind turbine suppliers

China 'highly concerned' over EU probe into wind turbine suppliers

China expressed concern on Wednesday at the European Union's "discriminatory" measures against its industries and companies, after the EU said it would investigate subsidies received by Chinese suppliers of wind turbines destined for Europe.

AFP ECONOMY
Published April 10,2024
Subscribe
CHINA HIGHLY CONCERNED OVER EU PROBE INTO WIND TURBINE SUPPLIERS

China said Wednesday it was "highly concerned" over a European Union probe into wind turbine suppliers, the latest move by Brussels targeting Beijing over green tech subsidies suspected of undermining fair competition.

"I think the outside world is concerned about the rising protectionist tendencies of the European Union, and China is highly concerned about the discriminatory measures taken by the European side against Chinese enterprises and even industries," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.