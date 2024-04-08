Bitcoin hits $72,000 again after more than 3 weeks

Bitcoin on Monday hit the $72,000 level once again after more than three weeks.

The price of Bitcoin was trading at that level at 1351GMT for a daily gain of almost 4%, according to data from CoinMarketCap, a digital asset price-tracking website.

The last time Bitcoin was trading above the $72,000 level was recorded on March 15. The world's biggest cryptocurrency saw its price diving to $60,844 on March 20, erasing all its gains during the month of March.

Ethereum, the world's biggest altcoin by market cap, was up 6.4% to $3,626 at 1354GMT. Some altcoins saw their daily prices rise around 10%.

The value of the cryptocurrency market was up 3.6% to $2.69 trillion, while Bitcoin's share of the crypto market, known as dominance, was at 52.7% and Ethereum's dominance was at 16.2%.

Bitcoin has been gaining since January when the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved spot Bitcoin ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, which allowed investors, especially financial institutions, to trade Bitcoin without owning it.