News Economy Russian rouble slightly strengthens against dollar

Russian rouble slightly strengthens against dollar

Reuters ECONOMY
Published April 01,2024
The Russian rouble slightly strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.25% higher at 92.25 to the dollar after trading in a range of 92.190 to 92.473.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.08% to 99.57 and dropped 0.11% to 12.69 against the yuan .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.3% to $87.22 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.71% to 1,144.95. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.6% to 3,352.61.