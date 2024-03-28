Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Libya

Turkish Airlines resumed flights Thursday to the Libyan capital Tripoli.

The first flight to Mitiga International Airport saw the participation of General Manager Bilal Eksi, according to the company.

Eksi expressed happiness about the resumption of flights at a ceremony.

"As Turkish Airlines, we feel the excitement of connecting continents, this time in Tripoli, the capital of Libya," he said. "We are happy to have resumed flights to Libya, with which we have historical ties."

With the developing market and increasing demands, Türkiye's flag carrier will continue to bring cultures together in Africa as well as other continents, said Eksi.

He noted that the company believes the importance of tourism and trade will increase on the African continent in the medium and long term with developing and changing industrial investments.

Special price for opening

Turkish Airlines guests will be able to travel from Istanbul to Tripoli starting from $379 and from Tripoli to Istanbul from $299 between March 28 and May 31 on tickets purchased between March 23 and May 15.

The flag carrier will operate flights to Tripoli on the Boeing B737-78D type aircraft three days a week -- Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.