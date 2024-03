Banknotes of Japanese yen and U.S. dollar are seen in this illustration picture taken September 23, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Japanese yen sank to a nearly 34-year low against the U.S. dollar in early trading Wednesday, briefly hitting 151.97.

It marks the first time since July 1990 that the currency of the world's fourth largest economy has slid to this level, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The loss in the yen comes after Tokyo ended its negative interest rate policy early this month.