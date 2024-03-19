Türkiye among top 3 countries benefiting from European tech cooperation budget

Türkiye was among the top three countries benefiting from the European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) budget, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (Tubitak) announced on Tuesday.

In 2023, with €2.27 million ($2.5 million), Türkiye managed to become the number three among 41 COST member countries with the highest budget transfer, the council said.

The European Union-funded COST initiative makes significant contributions to scientists' access to international project groups with the network support it offers, Tubitak said.

Türkiye has achieved significant successes in 2023 continuing to be active in COST by participating in 99% of all current actions, the council said.

With 7,096 working group members, Türkiye is by far the country with the highest number of members, and with 1,849 individual participants in COST network activities, Türkiye is the third most successful country in this field, it added.