Chrysler to recall 338,238 vehicles in US, says NHTSA

Reuters ECONOMY
Published February 28,2024
Chrysler is recalling 338,238 vehicles in United States as their steering wheels might malfunction, resulting in a loss of vehicle control, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.