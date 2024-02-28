NewsEconomyChrysler to recall 338,238 vehicles in US, says NHTSA
Chrysler to recall 338,238 vehicles in US, says NHTSA
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 338,238 vehicles in the United States are being recalled by Chrysler due to potential steering wheel issues that could lead to a loss of control while driving.
Chrysler is recalling 338,238 vehicles in United States as their steering wheels might malfunction, resulting in a loss of vehicle control, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.