Brussels Airlines to cancel 1 in 5 flights Wednesday due to strike

russels Airlines, a subsidiary of Germany's Lufthansa, said on Tuesday it would cancel one in five flights on Wednesday, the first day of a three-day cabin staff strike over pay and work pressure.

"We have preventively cancelled some flights to ensure that 80% of the flights can certainly take place," a spokesperson for the Belgian airline said, adding the cancellations mainly affect European flights for which alternatives can be found.

The Christian union, which called the strike, together with the liberal and socialist unions, will meet management on Wednesday to discuss the cabin staff grievances, she also said.

Belgian press agency Belga said the liberal and socialist unions would decide after the meeting whether or not to join the strike.

German labour union Verdi has called for a three-day nationwide strike at Lufthansa itself from Wednesday after the company's pay offer remained unchanged in collective bargaining with the union.

A Lufthansa representative was not immediately available to comment.