News Economy Majority of Germans eating out less due to price increases - survey

Majority of Germans eating out less due to price increases - survey

According to a recent survey from the GfK market research institute in Nuremberg, there has been a decrease in dining out among Germans due to rising restaurant costs. The survey findings, which were announced on Friday, indicated that 52% of respondents have reduced their restaurant visits as a result of these increased prices.

DPA ECONOMY Published February 23,2024 Subscribe

People in Germany are eating out less because going to a restaurant has become more expensive, a January survey conducted by the Nuremberg-based GfK market research institute showed.



The survey, released on Friday, showed 52% are eating out less in Germany because of higher prices.



This was the opinion of 2,024 men and women aged 18 to 74, GfK said.



The survey, which was published in Munich on Friday, was commissioned by the Bavarian Centre for Tourism.



The trend could be exacerbated by the renewed increase in the value added tax or VAT which reverted to 19% at the beginning of this year from 7%. It had been lowered to 7% during the coronavirus and restaurateurs were pleading with the government to keep it that way, but they refused.



More than half of those surveyed said the higher VAT would be a reason for fewer restaurant visits if it resulted in additional price increases.



However, the survey found that just under a quarter of respondents eat out at least once or more a week, with a further 28% eating out at least once a month.



On the other hand, 16% said they never or hardly ever eat out. Half of this group said that they are unable to afford it.



With 64%, Italian food is the most popular cuisine among customers, followed by German or regional cuisine with 54%.









