Turkish consumer confidence improves in January

Türkiye's consumer confidence index improved by 3.9% from 77.4 in December to 80.4 in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed on Tuesday.

All sub-indexes posted increases in January, with financial situation of household gaining most with 6% versus December.

Financial situation expectation of household over the next 12 months increased by 4.5%, and assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months rose by 3.6%.

General economic situation expectation over the next 12 months increased by 1.8% month-on-month in January.

Calculated from the monthly survey, results are evaluated within a range of 0-200. Sectoral confidence indexes above 100 signal an optimistic outlook, and a pessimistic outlook when below 100.