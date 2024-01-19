Israeli army kills Palestinian teen near Ramallah

The Israeli army on Friday fatally shot a Palestinian teen near Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa identified the teen as Tawfiq Hafiz Hajazi, 17, who was shot dead by the Israeli army near the town of Al-Mazraa Al-Sharqiya, east of Ramallah.

It added that he was shot in his head and was taken to hospital where he died of his wounds.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the teen's death.

The latest fatality brought the death toll of Palestinians in the West Bank as of Oct. 7 to 369, in addition to over 3,500 others injured.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.















