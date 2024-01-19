Flights operating as normal at Frankfurt Airport as bad weather eases

Operations at Frankfurt Airport returned to normal on Friday after major disruptions in recent days due to ice and snow.



Of some 1,070 flight movements planned for Friday at Germany's largest airport, only around 20 were cancelled, a spokesman for operator Fraport said in the morning, adding this was in the normal range.



He said these cancellations could be due to flight schedule postponements resulting from the bad weather and ensuing chaos in recent days.



Snowy weather severely disrupted airport operations as of Wednesday, when some 700 take-offs and landings were cancelled. A further 350 were cancelled on Thursday.



Fraport reported that the situation had calmed down with the temporary end of the precipitation, but noted that the continuing frost meant aircraft still had to be de-iced before take-off.



No weather-related problems were expected for the weekend.



