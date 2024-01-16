26 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza fighting in last 24 hours

The Israeli army said Tuesday that 26 soldiers had been injured in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

Figures released by the army showed that 1,135 soldiers had been injured since Israel expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 27.

According to the figures, 524 soldiers have been killed and 2,567 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,285 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 61,154 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.