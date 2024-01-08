Turkish Airlines carried 83.4M passengers in 2023

Turkish Airlines carried 83.4 million passengers in 2023, an annual surge of 16.1%, Türkiye's national flag carrier announced on Monday.

The number of passengers carried on domestic flights soared 19.1% year-on-year to 30.4 million in 2023, while passengers on international routes increased 14.4% to 53 million.

The passenger load factor, or seat occupancy, rose by 1.9 points to 82.6% last year-84.3% on domestic flights and 82.4% on international flights.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) offered by the national flag carrier gained 16.4% at an annualized pace to 234.8 billion in 2023.

The volume of cargo and mail it carried dropped 1.2% to 1.66 tons in the same period.

As of the end of last year, Turkish Airlines flies to 340 destinations with its fleet of 440, including passenger and cargo planes.



DECEMBER FIGURES

The total number of passengers of Turkish Airlines jumped 10.1% year-on-year to 6.1 million in December.

Its total load factor came in at 79.8% last month, 80% on international routes and 78.5% on domestic, while ASK climbed 19.4% to 19.8 billion.

The airline carried 159,700 tons of cargo/mail in December 2023, a yearly hike of 15.8%.