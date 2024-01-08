TOGGS NEW SEDAN MODEL T10 TO BE SHOWCASED AT CES 2024

TOGG (Türkiye's Automobile Joint Venture Group) shared the first promotional video for its new sedan model, expected to be showcased at the CES 2024 consumer electronics and technology fair.



The introduction video of the new model shared through Togg's X platform gained significant attention on social media.



In the video, posted with the description "T10," attention is drawn to the new model's name with a question mark, and the visuals reveal that the car is a sedan with fastback lines.



The new model, expected to be unveiled at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9-12, is anticipated to be released as "T10S" according to the previously announced model naming system.



Meanwhile, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır had announced that the Togg sedan model would be introduced at the end of 2024 and production would begin in 2025.





