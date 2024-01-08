Germany decides not to oppose Eurofighter sales to Saudi Arabia

Germany will not oppose the sale of Eurofighter jets to Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sunday.

Baerbock spoke with reporters after meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Israel Katz in Jerusalem, according to the German news agency DPA.

Noting that Saudi Arabia contributes to Israel's security by intercepting missiles fired at the country by Yemen's Houthi rebels, Baerbock said that for this reason, "the German government will not stand against the idea of Britain giving more Eurofighters to Saudi Arabia."

She noted that "Saudi Arabia is a key contributor to Israel's security and is helping to stem the risk of a regional conflagration."

Baerbock emphasized that Riyadh has long been aware of the danger posed by the Houthis to the security of the region.

Germany has previously opposed arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Since the Eurofighter is a joint project of the UK, Italy, Germany and Spain, German approval is required for sales of the fighter jets.

The Houthis have targeted vessels in the Southern Red Sea, warning that it will attack all Israel-bound ships. It says the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission-Operation Prosperity Guardian-to counter Houthi attacks.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, killing at least 22,800 Palestinians and injuring more than 58,400 others.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicines.

Many international legal experts have said that Israel's actions in Gaza constitute war crimes or genocide, and countries such as Türkiye and South Africa are working to bring legal cases to that effect in international courts.