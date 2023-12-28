TÜRKIYES ECONOMIC CONFIDENCE IMPROVES IN DECEMBER

 Contact Us
Published December 28,2023
Türkiye's economic confidence index rose 1.1% to 96.4 in December on a monthly basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkState) showed on Thursday.

During the month, retail trade sector confidence jumped 4.5%, consumer confidence 2.6%, and services sector confidence 1.2%, while the real sector and construction sectors' confidence indexes dropped 0.5% and 3.3%, respectively.

The economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers' and producers' evaluations, expectations, and tendencies about the general economic situation.

It indicates an optimistic outlook if it is above 100, or a pessimistic outlook if below 100.