Türkiye's Central Bank reaches a new milestone with record reserves of $145.5 billion

International reserves of Türkiye's Central Bank hit a record high level of $145.5 billion last week.

The international reserves increased by $2.9 billion from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, the bank announced on Thursday.

The bank's foreign exchange reserves totaled $97.6 billion, up by $2.16 billion on a weekly basis.

The gold reserves also rose by $767 million to $47.9 billion over the same period.