Lufthansa Discover pilots in Germany to hold strike on Saturday

Pilots of Lufthansa's subsidiary, Discover, announced on Friday that they will hold a half-day strike on Saturday in an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.

Vereinigung Cockpit, the pilots' union, said the strike will take place between 8 a.m. (0700GMT) and 1 p.m. (1200GMT), and will ground all scheduled flights of Discover with the Airbus 320 and 330 planes.

Discover Airlines said on its website that the strike of the pilots will affect all short, medium and long-haul departures from Frankfurt and Munich airports, adding that they were currently evaluating the situation.

The company advised passengers to check the current status of their flight on the airline's website before traveling to the airport on Saturday.

The pilots' union slammed the management of Discover Airlines for using "stalling tactics," withdrawing their previous offers while putting forward new conditions, and said negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement have entered a deadlock.