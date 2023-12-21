News Economy BMW aims to sell over 500,000 electric cars in 2024

According to CEO Oliver Zipse, BMW plans to exceed sales of 500,000 electric cars by 2024, representing a substantial increase in double-digit growth.

German carmaker BMW aims to sell over half a million electric cars in 2024, "that would yet again mean significant double-digit growth," chief executive Oliver Zipse told the news magazine Focus.



In the first nine months of 2023, the Munich-based carmaker delivered 247,000 all-electric vehicles worldwide.



Zipse thinks the EU's plan to ban petrol and diesel cars by 2035 is a mistake.



The first consequence would be higher C02 emissions: "If new, more efficient engines are banned, people will simply drive their old cars for a longer time," said Zipse.



"And if I put all my eggs in one technological basket, prices on the market will rise accordingly. A hard landing like that is in nobody's interest," the BMW chief said.



Furthermore, electricity from coal and gas is not sustainable. Nobody knows "if and when exactly we can secure the supply with renewable energy," he said. "The situation becomes critical when there are bans but no sustainable alternative solutions."



