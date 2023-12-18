5 awards for Istanbul Airport

According to the statement made by Istanbul Airport operator IGA, Gökhan Şengül, the Corporate Communications Director of Istanbul Airport, attended the award ceremony held at "The Langham Huntington Pasadena" in the city of Los Angeles, USA, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the GT magazine.

Istanbul Airport, awarded both "The World's Best Airport" and "Europe's Best Airport" by the magazine's readers, also received awards for "Best Dining Area at an Airport," "Best Shopping Experience at an Airport," and "Best Duty-Free Shopping Experience at an Airport" at the ceremony.

During the award ceremony, Şengül expressed their pride in being honored with five awards. Emphasizing that IGA Istanbul Airport consistently sets new and larger goals for itself after each success, adopting it as a corporate culture, Şengül stated, "The awards we have received globally since the first day of operation are the biggest proof of this. Now, we are returning to our country with awards from the 'target geography' for our airport, which is the United States, and from an important platform like Global Traveler, reaching half a million readers in this geography. We believe that our success is significantly attributed to the services and innovations we have designed for different passenger segments in terms of sustainability, as well as the continuous improvements in our technological infrastructure."

"We welcome our passengers with Turkish hospitality," Şengül added, noting that in the five years since the airport's opening, they have served more than 200 million passengers, providing them with the airport experience of the future today. He stated, "We are always prioritizing making the travel experience easier, more enjoyable, and exceeding expectations. In addition to standard airport services such as 'accessible, child and family-friendly, age-friendly, pet-friendly,' we highlight our difference with our mobility-focused, innovative technological services. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Global Traveler readers who have experienced our airport and voted for us."