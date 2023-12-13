MINISTER REVEALS: TOGGS SEDAN MODEL TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2025

Minister Kacır made assessments on the agenda on Haber Global.

Expressing that Togg is a common achievement for the people, Kacır said that there are more than 15,000 Togg vehicles on the roads nationwide.

Kacır noted that the number of Togg vehicles on the roads is increasing every day, explaining that next year, there will be a production nearly three times that of this year.

Stating that by the end of this year, 20,000 vehicles will be delivered to their owners, Kacır used the expression, "In 2024, Togg will introduce its sedan model to the public. Starting from 2025, Togg vehicles will be exported to Europe. Also in 2025, sedan vehicles will start production."