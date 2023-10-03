TÜRKIYES ANNUAL INFLATION HITS 61.5% IN SEPTEMBER

Türkiye's annual inflation rate was 61.53% in September, up from 58.94% in August, the country's statistical office said on Tuesday. The rate was 83.45% in September 2022.

Lowest price changes were seen in housing with 20.16%, clothing and footwear 32.54%, and communication 46.59%, year-on-year in September, according to TurkStat.

Meanwhile, highest increases were posted by hotels, cafes, and restaurants with 92.48%, education 80.96%, and health 79.79%.

The monthly inflation rate was 4.75%, down from 9.09% in August.