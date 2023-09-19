South Korea summons Russian ambassador regarding North Korea

South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador to express discontent regarding Moscow's discussions on arms agreements and military collaboration with North Korea, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News on Tuesday.

Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin met Andrey Kulik and urged Moscow to adhere to UN Security Council resolutions.

Chang demanded that Russia "immediately" stop efforts to establish military connections with North Korea.

He also underscored that Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, should act "responsibly," as any breaches of the resolutions or actions that jeopardize South Korea's security "could negatively impact the relationship between the two countries."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un returned home Tuesday after a weeklong visit to Russia.

Kim completed his visit and entered North Korea through the Tumangang Railway Station, the border station, early Tuesday.

He arrived in Russia last Tuesday at President Vladimir Putin's invitation and held talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, amid reports of possible military cooperation between the two allies.

It was Kim's longest overseas trip since taking power.

Russia is the first country the North Korean leader has visited since early 2020, the start of the coronavirus pandemic, during which the country's borders were closed.













